WELLSVILLE — The United Way is still in the beginning stages of its 2020-21 fundraising drive.
In September, the organization embarked on the first of its fundraising activities. Postponed from earlier in the year, the annual United Way Golf Tournament earned the organization $12,000 toward its $325,000 goal.
The big difference in this year of COVID-19 restrictions is the lack of in-person presentations, Executive Director Amanda Joyce-Phelps said. She explained that the United Way employed the talents of Genesee Valley Media to create a video that highlighted four organizations it helps annually — Trinity Lutheran Daycare in Wellsville, the Fillmore Powerhouse, Office for the Aging and the ACCORD Food Pantry.
When it comes to the success of this season’s fundraising drive, Joyce-Phelps said, “There are too many unknowns this year, but we’re optimistic. It is too early to tell how well we are doing, but we seem to be right on track with where we were last year at this time.”
Explaining what the United Way does, Joyce-Phelps said, “We go out into the community to learn and determine where the greatest needs are. We rally business owners and community members to raise funds and then we grant those funds to local organizations that are fighting to meet those needs. Many of those organizations are very small and simply do not have the capacity to fundraise on their own. That is where we step in. Every dollar we raise stay here in Allegany County.”
This past year those organizations receiving funds from the United Way were Literacy West, Southern Tier Traveling Teacher, Trinity Daycare, Allegany Highland Boy Scouts, Family Services, Fillmore Powerhouse, Cuba Library, Association for the Blind, Allegany County Mental Health, Senior Foundation, NYSAWG, Royal Family Kids Camp, ACCORD Corp., American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, HomeCare and Hospice, and the Salvation Army.
While the Cuba Library is new to the list of organizations receiving funds, there are COVID-19-related recipients this year.
Joyce-Phelps said that one of those is the Cuba Library which applied for funds for a summer learning program in answer to the interrupted school year.
She also noted that during this COVID-19 impacted holiday season, which provided $20,000 due to the increased need to the ACCORD Holiday Food Pantry.
United Way has also helped local libraries o reopen by providing funds for Person Protective Equipment.
“We raise funds year around and all the money we raise stays right here in Allegany County,” Joyce-Phelps said.
While businesses are tapped during the fundraising efforts, individuals may also contribute to the United Way’s annual appeal — go to the website at acuw.com or mail a donation to Allegany County United Way, PO Box 15, Wellsville, NY, 14895.
New this year, donations can also be made by texting to 44-321 give acuw.