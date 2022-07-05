OLEAN — Cattaraugus County COVID-19 cases appear to be on the upswing this month.
The county health department reported 59 cases in the first five days of July.
The 64 cases in the seven days ending Monday represents a case rate of 84.08 per 100,000, up 18.5% over the previous seven-day period, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID Data Tracker.
There were five new COVID-19 hospital admissions in the seven days ending Sunday. That is a rate of six hospitalizations per 100,000, up 57.1% over the previous seven-day period.
The seven-day average positivity on Saturday was 10.79%, up 3.5% over the previous seven-day period.
There were 11 new cases on July 1, 12 on July 2, four on July 3, six on July 4 and 26 on July 5.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul reported an average 10.45% state positivity on Tuesday and a seven-day average of 8.58%. The seven-day average in Western New York is 11.82 cases per 100,000.
In her remarks Tuesday, the governor reminded parents that COVID-19 vaccine is now available for children age 6 months to 5-years-old.
“Parents and guardians, now is a great time to consult with your child’s pediatrician about getting them vaccinated,” Hochul said. “Remain vigilant and test often if you have symptoms, and if you test positive stay home and talk to your doctor about treatment.”
The county health department said there have been 20 new cases this month in the southwest part of the county where there are now 4,1734 cases.
The southeast had 12 new cases this month for a total of 9,561; there were 18 new cases in the northwest where there have been 2,992 cases and one new case in the northeast where there have been 4,101 cases.
There have been 28 new cases this month involving women who have now reported 10,881 cases. And 23 men tested positive this month, bringing their total to 9,946 cases.