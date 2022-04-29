OLEAN — Despite fewer tests being administered, COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Cattaraugus County.
Friday’s report from the health department cited 64 new positive COVID-19 tests. The county now reports 247 active cases.
Cattaraugus, Allegany and Chautauqua counties are all in the low category as far as case numbers, three of a handful of counties in the state not in the high category. They are surrounded by counties with high caseloads, thanks to the Omicron subvariant BA.2, which is highly transmissible.
Thirty-one of the new cases were people who had been vaccinated, while 33 were unvaccinated.
There have been 291 cases this week through Friday and 722 for the month. By comparison, there were 411 cases in March, 1,161 in February and 4,739 in January, the month with the record number of cases triggered by the Omicron variant.
The highest number of new cases this month, 284, has come from the southeast part of the county — Olean and surrounding area, where there have been a total of 8,623 in the past two years. That is about 45.8% of the total.
The southwest had 126 new cases this month for a total of 3,752 cases; the northeast had 181 new cases for a total of 3,768 and the northwest had 131 new cases for a total of 2,729.
The new cases this month included 387 women who now total 9,878 cases and 335 men who represent 8,967 cases.
The latest cases rate cited by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID Data Tracker is 182.61 cases per 100,000 population over the past seven days. Those 145 cases represent a 42.16% increase over the previous seven-day period. The rate of new COVID-19 hospital admissions over the same period was 2.2 per 100,000.
The county’s average positivity for the seven days ending April 26 was 13.9%, a 5.03% increase over the prior seven-day average.
Testing continues to go down, with 701 cases reported in the latest seven-day count ending April 22, down 29.19% from the prior seven-day reporting period.1‘