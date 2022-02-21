OLEAN — Cattaraugus County on Monday reported 33 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend.
There were 19 new positive tests reported on Saturday and 14 on Sunday. There was no report Monday due to the Presidents Day holiday. That report will be issued along with new cases today.
Sunday’s cases pushed the total number of coronavirus cases since March 2020 to 17,521. There have been 238 deaths, and 17,191 people have recovered.
Cases are on the decline along with the highly transmissible Omicron variant.
In January there were more than 4,700 cases of COVID-19 reported in the county, a record number of infections for any month in the pandemic. So far in February, there have been 944 cases and four deaths.
On Sunday there the number of cases in the southeastern part of the county totaled 8,084, the southwest 3,473, the northeast 3,475 and the northwest 2,489. There have been 9,171 cases involving women and 8,350 cases among men.
The number of active cases dropped from 149 on Saturday to 91 on Sunday, the first day it has dropped below 100 in several months.
The county’s positivity rate continues downward according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID Data tracker for Cattaraugus County. The seven-day average positivity Monday was 6.78%, down 2.6% from a week ago
There have been 144 new cases in the past seven days, a rate of 189.18 per 100,000. There were 11 new hospitalizations over the past seven days.
Community transmission remains high, the CDC says. Despite the lifting of the state’s mask requirement, the CDC recommends “everyone wear a mask in public indoor settings.”
Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday the state’s average seven day positivity was 2.2% and Monday’s daily positivity was 1.97%.
There are 39,909 county residents who have completed their vaccine series and 43,207 people with at least one vaccine dose. That is 65.4% of the 18 and older population and 56.2% of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777 if you need assistance.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
To receive free test kits from the federal government go online to: https://www.covidtests.gov/ Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days.