OLEAN — There appears to be less anxiety over COVID-19 in 2022 as Cattaraugus County weathered a third year of the pandemic, Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins said Thursday.

As the end of 2022 nears, there have been a total of 24,218 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the first case in March 2020 — just over half of which occurred this past year. The greatest number of infections occurred in January when there were 4,738 cases and 21 deaths.

