OLEAN — There appears to be less anxiety over COVID-19 in 2022 as Cattaraugus County weathered a third year of the pandemic, Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins said Thursday.
As the end of 2022 nears, there have been a total of 24,218 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the first case in March 2020 — just over half of which occurred this past year. The greatest number of infections occurred in January when there were 4,738 cases and 21 deaths.
Other months in 2022 cases were: February, 1,138; March, 410; April, 742; May, 1,435; June, 492; July, 437; August, 802; September, 848; October, 684; November, 312 and 309 through Dec. 27.
COVID-19 deaths by month are: January, 21; February, 6; March, 4; April, none; May, 2; June, 2; July, 3; August, 5; September, 8; October, 3; November, 7; and three deaths so far in December.
The southeast part of the county has 46.2% of all the cases in the county so far, a total of 11,156. Of the total, 5,500 cases were recorded in 2022.
The other sections of their county are:
Southwest — total 4,901 or 20.3%; 2,565 this year.
Northeast — total 4,703 or 19.5%; 2,493 this year.
Northwest — total 3,407 or 14.1%; 1,771 this year.
In the nearly three years since the first COVID-19 deaths in April 2020, 284 county residents have died of COVID-19 — including 64 in 2022. October 2021 was the month with the greatest number of cases in the pandemic — 26.
“We continue to see positive cases in the community,” Watkins told the Times Herald in a telephone interview. “We are noticing a surge of positive cases during the holidays.” There were 26 cases reported on Wednesday and 25 on Thursday — up from single digit and low double digit numbers during much of November and December.
“The slight increase in cases around this time of year is nothing we haven’t seen before,” Watkins said. “When families get together during the holidays, they can let their guard down. Some among us who don’t know we have the virus end up spreading it.”
As of Wednesday, Olean General has 11 COVID-19 cases, including one who was intubated in the intensive care unit, Watkins said.
Some of the increase is from cases that originated at Thanksgiving, Watkins said.
An indication of things to come may be reports from other states about increasing case numbers, he said. “We are among the last counties to be impacted.”
A new omicron variant has surfaced in New Jersey, which could make its way to Western New York, as could cases from China, which has recently relaxed its draconian COVID-19 isolation measures, Watkins said. “We have to remain vigilant.
He reminded the public that those who have been vaccinated or who have had COVID-19 and retain those antibodies are likely to experience lower rates of illness and hospitalization.
Watkins said the public’s anxiety this past year has been lower than the first two years of the pandemic largely because there are tools that protect people and limit its spread — vaccines, boosters, monoclonal antibodies and antivirals.
“They helped us ease the restrictions,” Watkins said the health department will continue to test for COVID-19, conduct vaccination clinics and monitor coronavirus clusters.
The health department will join the state Department of Health next month in ending daily reports of COVID-19 cases and deaths.