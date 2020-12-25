COUDERSPORT, Pa. — With approximately 140 active COVID-19 coronavirus cases confirmed in Potter County — and an estimated 700-900 other county residents unknowingly infected, county officials say the importance of a free drive-through testing clinic that opens on Sunday can’t be overstated.
“For yourself, for your loved ones, and for all of those around you, it just makes sense to be tested,” Potter County commissioners Nancy Grupp, Barry Hayman and Paul Heimel said in a statement.
Free testing will be available daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, at the back parking lot of Coudersport Area High School.
Anyone age 3 and older can be tested. Mid-nasal passage swab tests will be performed. No appointment is necessary, and the testing site is also open to residents from outside of Potter County.
Patients are encouraged to bring a photo ID or insurance card.
Turnaround time for testing results is two to seven days. Individuals who test positive will receive a phone call. They will be provided with detailed instructions to help stop the spread. Individuals who test negative will receive a secured PDF by email.
Potter County has had more than 400 confirmed COVID-19 cases diagnosed since Nov. 18. McKean County’s case count has risen by 1,060 and Tioga County’s by 1,160 over the same five-week period. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control recently announced study results showing that, for every confirmed carrier, there are between seven and eight victims who are not aware that they are infected.
Potter County Emergency Management Coordinator Glenn Dunn has been working closely with the Pennsylvania Department of Health and its testing contractor to make local arrangements.
He noted that access will be from East Second Street (U.S. Route 6) onto Park Avenue and Ross Street.