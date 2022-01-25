Cattaraugus County schools are experiencing another spike in COVID-19 cases among students, teachers and staff that mirror the omicron surge across the county.
The New York State Health Department’s COVID-19 Report Card on Monday showed 1,924 cases of COVID-19 linked to schools at the county’s 12 public school districts for the reporting period ending Sunday. Students represented 1,434 of the cases, 234 were teachers and 256 were staff members.
The actual numbers are higher because the Olean City School District’s weekly reports to the Report Card have not been updated since Jan. 6, when they reported a total of 67 students, 15 teachers and nine staff had tested positive for COVID-19.
Cattaraugus County Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins said Olean City Schools had reported a total of 166 cases between Sept. 1 and Jan. 23. A student breakdown was not available.
That would mean 99 new cases of COVID-19 were reported among Olean students, teachers and staff since mid-December, enough to push the total number of cases in county schools past the 2,000 mark since September.
Forty-four of the cases since Sept. 1 were at the Olean Intermediate Middle School, 71 at Olean High School, 76 at East View Elementary School and 25 at Washington West Elementary School.
Laboratory testing data across the Olean City School District involving individuals between the ages of 5 and 17 showed 252 people have tested positive since Sept. 1, 2021, 45 in the last 14 days and 9 in the last seven days.
The Dec. 15 report showed 635 students across the county and 226 teachers and staff had tested positive for COVID-19. This week’s results had more than doubled over the past month.
The greatest number of cases in any school district were reported in the Yorkshire-Pioneer Central School District, where 313 students, 32 teachers and 39 other staff members have tested positive.
West Valley Central School District reported the fewest number of cases, 31, including 18 students, six teachers and seven staff members.
Besides Pioneer, two other school districts reported more than 200 cases — Salamanca with 221 cases and Gowanda with 226 cases.
The following information on school cases is from the state’s COVID-19 Report Card dashboard that was updated on Sunday:
Allegany — 89 students, 16 teachers, 5 staff; total 110.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley — 126 students, 23 teachers, 26 staff; total 175.
Ellicottville — 120 students, 9 teachers, 18 staff; total 137.
Franklinville — 95 students, 9 teachers, 20 staff; total 124.
Gowanda — 156 students, 27, teachers, 43 staff; total 226.
Hinsdale — 54 students, 134 teachers, 9 staff; total 76.
Olean — 166 students, teachers and staff. (No breakdown).
Portville — 136 students, 19 teachers, 29 staff; total 184.
Randolph — 103 students, 21 teachers, 11 staff; 135 total.
Salamanca — 157 students, 44 teachers, 20 staff; total 184.
West Valley — 18 students, 6 teachers, 7 staff; total 31.
Yorkshire/Pioneer — 313 students, 32 teachers, 39 staff; total 384.
Watkins said the health department plans a push to vaccinate the younger population age 5 to 11. There have been 3,436 residents age 19 and under to test positive for COVID-19, and at 22% of the total, is the fastest-growing age group.
While the omicron variant appears to be a milder form of COVID-19 than the earlier delta variant, Watkins noted there are far more cases because it is more transmissible than delta. Unlike other areas of the country, “we’re not seeing a lot of pediatric hospitalization in Cattaraugus County,” Watkins said.
“The virus can cause complications down the road,” Watkins said. “It causes a lot of inflammation.” One of the organs it affects is the pancreas, where complications can cause diabetes, he added.