OLEAN — The COVID-19 Response Fund for Cattaraugus County recently made possible over $42,000 in grants to organizations supporting Cattaraugus County residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as organizations who have seen a loss in revenue directly due to the pandemic.
Funding from the second of grants from the fund, established and led by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation, Dr. Lyle F. Renodin Foundation and United Way in Cattaraugus County, support immediate needs such as food security, housing assistance, services for the elderly and child care services as well as needs at organizations including loss of revenue or technology needs to continue services and programming remotely.
The Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Library System received $5,200 to support re-opening needs and hygiene supplies at the 13 member libraries in Cattaraugus County.
Allegany County Community Opportunities and Rural Development Corp. (ACCORD) received $2,500 to support food security for 19 home-based childcare providers in Cattaraugus County.
Meals on Wheels/Friends of Aging Fund of Cattaraugus County received $2,500 for fresh produce and cooling units for the elderly.
Cattaraugus Community Action received $2,000 for sanitation stations for the physical re-opening of agency campuses.
Olean Food Pantry received $2,000 to supplement food purchases in order to meet increased demand.
Saving Grace Outreach received $2,000 to support utility/rent assistance, baby needs and transportation.
St. Bonaventure University’s Warming House received $2,000 for assistance on utility bill payments due to anticipated loss of fundraising revenue.
The Master’s Plan (Dayton Food Pantry) received $2,000 for food, hygiene products and housing assistance.
Genesis House of Olean received $1,900 for PPE and cleaning supplies and to offset the loss of fundraising revenue.
LOVE INC/Greater Gowanda received $1,800 to support transportation needs for the elderly and other basic human needs.
Housing Options Made Easy received $1,600 for staffing and training for increased hospital diversion crisis services and PPE.
Rural Revitalization Corp. received $1,600 for the agency’s small home repair program.
YMCA of the Twin Tiers received $1,500 for staffing in order to offer free classes to Cattaraugus County residents 62 and older.
NY Sustainable Agriculture Working Group received $1,455 for the purchase of safe food storage for food security programs. NYSAWG supports the Olean Food Pantry and Veggie Wheels programs.
VIA received $1,400 for expanded 211 WNY support. 211 has seen a drastic uptick in calls since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Interfaith Caregivers received $1,300 to replace lost fundraising revenue and grants and to assist with reimagined delivery of services.
Allegheny Highlands Council of Boy Scouts of America received $1,100 for technology equipment needed to conduct virtual programs.
Alzheimer’s Association, Western New York Chapter received $1,100 for technology for virtual patient and caregiver communication.
Canticle Farm received $1,000 for lost fundraising revenue needed for paying utility bills.
Empire Animal Rescue Society received $1,000 to offset lost fundraising revenue and the increased cost of spay/neuter services.
The SPCA in Cattaraugus County received $1,000 to offset the cost of medical care for animals.
The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, which works closely with the Cattaraugus County Suicide Prevention Coalition, received $750 for transportation and printed materials to promote suicide awareness and education.
Tri-County Arts Council received $600 to support artists and the council through trying economic conditions.
Pfeiffer Nature Center received $500 for programming funds due to cancelled programming and lost revenue.
“Everyone has felt the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic over the last few months, and it is clear that nonprofits in Cattaraugus County continue to fill the economic strain of increased demand for services balanced against cancelled fundraisers and lost revenue,” said CRCF Executive Director Karen Niemic Buchheit. “Because of the community’s support of the COVID-19 Response Fund, we have been able to direct essential funding to make sure our nonprofits can continue to meet the needs of the community during a difficult time.
Individuals in need of assistance should contact the agency closest to them and most fit to provide the help needed.
Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the region, the COVID-19 Response Fund for Cattaraugus County has made possible over $65,000 in relief to nonprofits providing essential services to the county’s most vulnerable populations.
Funding for the second round of response grants was bolstered by the area service club “Service Above Self” challenge, which raised over $11,000 for the fund; the St. Bonaventure Athletics’ Unfurl as One fundraiser, which raised $1,200 for the fund; a major gift from American DND, Demolition & Nuclear Decommissioning; as well as a donation from the Allegany-Limestone Central School senior class, which added an additional $7,831 in funding.
In addition, the leaders of the COVID-19 Response Fund for Cattaraugus County have worked with organizations leading response to the pandemic throughout Western New York to facilitate over $150,000 in funding for nonprofits and childcare providers in Cattaraugus County.
Donations can be made to the fund online at cattfoundation.org or mailed to the CRCF office at 301 N. Union St., Suite 203, Olean, NY, 14760. Checks should be made payable to CRCF/COVID-19 Fund. More information can be found at cattfoundation.org/covid-19-response-fund.