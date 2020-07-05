ALBANY — Across New York state, patient hospitalizations totaled 832 on Saturday, a reduction of 12 from the day before.
There were eight deaths Saturday, bringing the total of deaths caused by COVID-19 in New York to 24,904.
"As we end this holiday weekend, I urge everyone to be New York Tough: wear a mask, socially distance, use hand sanitizer and continue the smart practices that have made our state a national leader in combatting this virus," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday in a press statement. "I also remind local governments of their duty to enforce the standards that have made New York's reopening safe and successful."
Newly admitted patients totaled 54 (down nine), while the total number of New Yorkers in intensive care with COVID-19 was 178 (down 12 from Friday) and the number of patients in ICU with intubation was 116 (down three).
Also, according to state figures, of the 63,415 tests conducted in New York state Saturday, 533, or 0.84%, were positive.
In Western New York, over the past three days of testing for COVID-19, 1.70% were positive on Thursday, 1.40% were positive on Friday and 0.70% were positive on Saturday.