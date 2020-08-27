LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County health officials reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, the highest one-day total in the county since the pandemic struck.
Dr. Kevin Watkins, the county’s public health director, said the department’s active COVID-19 caseload was 24, as there are 135 residents who have recovered from the virus.
“We have our highest in one-day positives … this is the highest we’ve had in one day,” Watkins said of the 10 infections. “This has been an eventful week for us when it comes to positive cases. We’re trying to link a number of them together — we have a few that have been contacts of contacts and family members. ... We are really in the throes of contact tracing at this point to identify all of those direct contacts.”
Watkins said residents “are really going to have to adhere to wearing masks, social distancing and hygiene because we’re getting a transmission rate that I do not like to see … it is unfortunate because we do know this is preventable” if residents follow safety measures.
“Those things work and until there is a vaccine we cannot be complacent with this virus,” Watkins said. “The whole thing is to get the message out because we are really concerned about our county. We have done so well since March and all of a sudden we’re going in the wrong direction.”
The 154th confirmed case is a male resident who lives in the southeast quadrant of the county who traveled to a church camp in Pennsylvania. He developed a cough, congestion and chest pain, but denies being in direct contact with a known positive COVID-19 person.
He was tested for the virus on Aug. 12 and his test results on Wednesday indicated he was positive for the virus.
The 155th confirmed case is a male resident who resides in the southeast quadrant of the county, who denies any significant travel history. He reports being a direct contact of a positive COVID-19 person and developed a fever and cough. He was tested Tuesday and his results on Wednesday indicated that he was positive for the virus.
The 156th confirmed case is a female resident who lives in the southeast quadrant of the county who denies any significant travel history. She is a direct contact of a positive COVID-19 person who recently developed weakness and was hospitalized. She was tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday and her test results indicated she was positive for the virus.
The 157th confirmed case is a male resident who lives in the southeast quadrant of the county and traveled to a church retreat in Pennsylvania. He is a direct contact of a positive COVID-19 person and recently developed chest pain and difficulty swallowing. He was tested for the virus Sunday and his test results on Thursday indicated he was positive.
The 158th confirmed case is a female resident who lives in the southeast quadrant of the county and traveled to a church camp in Pennsylvania. She denies being in direct contact of a known positive COVID-19 person and recently developed headaches, nausea and a sore throat. She was tested Monday and her test results on Thursday indicated she was positive for the virus.
It was unclear Thursday whether the church activities in Pennsylvania, as reported by the health department, were related.
The 159th confirmed case is a female resident who lives in the southwest quadrant of the county and denies any significant travel history. She is a healthcare worker who denies any direct contact with a positive COVID-19 person and she reported being asymptomatic.
She was tested for the virus on Monday as a requirement of all nursing home employees and her test results on Thursday indicated she was positive for the virus.
The 160th confirmed case is a female resident who lives in the southeast quadrant of the county and denies any significant travel history. She is a direct contact of a positive COVID-19 person and she recently developed fatigue, body aches, loss of taste and a runny nose. She was tested for the virus on Tuesday and her test results on Thursday indicated she was positive for the virus.
The 161th confirmed case is a male resident who lives in the northeast quadrant of the county and denies any significant travel history or being in direct contact with a positive COVID-19 person. He developed a fever and was tested for the virus Tuesday; his test results on Thursday indicated he was positive for the virus.
The 162nd confirmed case is a female resident who lives in the southwest quadrant of the county and denies any significant travel history. She is a direct contact of a positive COVID-19 person who reports being asymptomatic. She was tested for the virus on Tuesday and her test results Thursday indicated she was positive for the virus.
The 163rd confirmed case is a male resident who lives in the northwest quadrant of the county and denies any significant travel history. He is in direct contact with a positive COVID-19 person but reports being asymptomatic. He was tested Tuesday and his results on Thursday indicated he was positive for the virus.
