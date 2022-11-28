Coronavirus

This illustration reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

 U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Health Department has reported fewer than 300 cases of COVID-19 this month along with six deaths of county residents from the coronavirus.

That increased the total number of cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic to 23,834 since March 2020 and 280 deaths — including two deaths over the Thanksgiving holiday.

