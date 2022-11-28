OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Health Department has reported fewer than 300 cases of COVID-19 this month along with six deaths of county residents from the coronavirus.
That increased the total number of cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic to 23,834 since March 2020 and 280 deaths — including two deaths over the Thanksgiving holiday.
So far in November, there have been 288 cases with two days to go. Two years ago at this time the county had recorded 762 cases and 23 deaths.
January holds the record this year with 4,739 cases, followed by May with 1,434 cases, February, 1,161; September, 852; August, 802; April, 740; October, 683; June, 479; March, 411, and July, 383.
The number of cases currently being reported are likely low, but health officials aren’t sure how low, said Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins.
The health department is offering a COVID-19 booster vaccination clinic Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the College Center at Jamestown Community College, 260 N. Union St., in Olean.
To make a reservation, go online to www.cattco.org. The clinic will take walk-ins as well.
Watkins said the vaccine and boosters are designed to prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death
The number of residents seeking testing is one-third what it was earlier this year. In addition, most people who test positive using at-home test kits are not reporting that to the health department, Watkins said.
That said, the county’s average positivity for the seven days ending Nov. 22 was 4.91%, down 4.27% from the previous seven-day period, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID Data Tracker.
There were 725 COVID-19 tests conducted for the week ending Nov. 18.
Watkins said the health department expects to end daily COVID-19 reports at the end of the year. “We’re no longer doing contact tracing,” he added.
The health department is continuing wastewater surveillance, Watkins said. “The last report showed some high activity in the community.” The wastewater surveillance includes the Olean-Allegany area served by the sewage collection system. More than 45% of the county’s COVID-19 cases have occurred in the southeast part of the county including Olean and Allegany.
Based on the county’s reported positivity, Cattartaugus is in the low community transmission category, according to the CDC’s COVID Data Tracker.
Watkins said he expects the number of cases to rise in the weeks after families gathered for the Thanksgiving holiday. “Usually when we celebrate, there is usually a period afterward when we start to see a peak.”
The county’s vaccination rate continues to be below the state average. There are 64.1% of county residents with at least one dose and 57.9% who have completed their primary series.
There are 56.7% of residents age 65 and older who have received a second booster of the COVID-19 vaccine and 75.8% who have received just one booster.
Watkins said the cases in Cattaraugus County include BA.4 and BA.5, as well as BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 and now XBB. Most of the cases are mild. Most people report a cough, sore throat and congestion. “It’s not landing them in the hospital like the earlier Delta variants.” There are currently six residents hospitalized at Olean General Hospital. “We have tools, vaccines and anti-viral treatments we didn’t have earlier,” he added.
“We are going to continue to see new variants. It looks like its here to stay,” Watkins said of the COVID-19 subvariants.