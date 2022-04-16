OLEAN — Cattaraugus County’s COVID-19 cases continue to tick upward slowly Friday as they are across the state where the Omicron subvariant BA.2 is the predominant strain.
The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported 24 new cases on Friday, an increase of 224 in the first two weeks of April. That is on top of 411 cases in March, 1,161 in February and 4,739 in January when the omicron variant pushed cases to record numbers.
So far this month there have been 121 women testing positive for the coronavirus and 103 men. The two-year total for women is 9,608 cases and 8,730 for men.
The new cases brought to 18,338 the number of cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. There are currently 112 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.
Testing is down from earlier in the pandemic, due in part to the at-home COVID-19 test kits that are widely available. This often leaves health officials unsure of how widespread the virus is in the community.
Most people do not report the results to the health department. In the past three months, there have been 1,519 people who did report those at-home results, including two on Friday.
Fourteen of the new cases involved people who had been vaccinated and 10 were unvaccinated.
Friday’s positivity was an average 5.37% over the past seven days ending April 12. That is up slightly over the previous seven-day period. There was only one new hospital admission during the seven-day period.
Cattaraugus County has a seven-day average case rate of 80.14 per 100,000 population compared to 60.75 per 100,000 in Allegany County and 28.88 per 100,000.