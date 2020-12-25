...A BAND OF LAKE EFFECT SNOW WILL AFFECT SOUTHERN WYOMING...NORTHERN
CATTARAUGUS...SOUTHERN ERIE AND CENTRAL CHAUTAUQUA COUNTIES...
At 540 PM EST, a band of lake effect snow producing snow fall rates
around an inch per hour is located from near Ripley to South Dayton
to Arcade on the southern flank, and from near Angola to Hamburg to
East Aurora on the northern flank. This band of snow will remain
nearly stationary this evening.
Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this band of lake effect
snow creating blowing snow. A rumble of thunder is also possible
within the most intense portion of the band of snow.
Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be
prepared for snow covered roads and very poor visibilities. Slow
down and allow extra time when traveling.
Locations impacted include...
Dunkirk, Fredonia, Hamburg, East Aurora, Evans, Boston, Eden,
Springville, Colden, Westfield, Gowanda, Silver Creek, Angola,
Arcade, Mayville, North Collins, Chaffee, Wales Center, SUNY Fredonia
and North Boston.
This includes Interstate 90 between exits 61 and 57A.