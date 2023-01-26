SALAMANCA — The Seneca Nation is celebrating another beneficial ruling in an ongoing lawsuit concerning the use of its lands for the construction of the New York State Thruway.
On Thursday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit issued a decision rejecting the state’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit brought by the Senecas filed in 2018 regarding the validity of the easement for the Thruway, which runs through the Nation’s Cattaraugus Territory.
"After fighting New York's overreaching actions for decades, on the Thruway and other issues, this is an important victory,” Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong Sr. said in a statement Thursday. “Our arguments on behalf of our people deserve to be heard in court.”
The court’s decision upholds an earlier U.S. District Court decision in 2020 that overturned a 2018 recommendation by a federal judge that supported the state’s move to have the case thrown out.
The state argued that a similar case was brought in 1993 — and dismissed — while the Senecas waited too long to bring the case for an agreement from the 1950s.
“The Thruway is a 300-acre scar on our Cattaraugus Territory that New York state inflicted on our people without proper authorization from the Department of Interior or in compliance with the promises made to us by treaty,” Armstrong said. “We intend to make sure that State officials finally comply with federal law for this invasion of our land.”
The portion of highway in question carries Interstate 90 through Seneca territory at Irving, about 5 miles northeast of Silver Creek, for roughly 2½ miles.
Grounds for the case originate from 1954 when the Nation says it was pressured to grant the easement for the Thruway to be constructed through a portion of its territory. At the time, land easements on Nation territory required federal approval to be deemed valid, but the Senecas insist New York did not take action to get approval from the Department of Interior (DOI) to construct the Thruway.
The Nation has long denied the validity of the purported easement and has asked the New York State Thruway Authority to remit tolls to the Nation, but the authority has refused. In 2019, the Senecas had stood in the way of the state making repairs on the Thruway in their territory.
The Senecas and New York state recently settled a long-time feud over casino-revenue payments the Nation had withheld in its dispute over the state opening its own casinos. The Senecas have long argued that the state opened casinos, like the one at Tioga Downs in Tioga County, in violation of the casino compact it has with the state’s tribes.