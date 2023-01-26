SALAMANCA — The Seneca Nation is celebrating another beneficial ruling in an ongoing lawsuit concerning the use of its lands for the construction of the New York State Thruway.

On Thursday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit issued a decision rejecting the state’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit brought by the Senecas filed in 2018 regarding the validity of the easement for the Thruway, which runs through the Nation’s Cattaraugus Territory.

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social