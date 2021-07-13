NEWFIELD (AP) — A man and woman drowned when they were swept under a waterfall in a creek in the Ithaca area, while three young children at the site with them tried to get help, authorities said.
The two adults were in the water of the West Branch Cayuga Inlet in Newfield on Monday evening, which was not an officially designated swimming area with a lifeguard, the Post-Standard of Syracuse reported.
Authorities said one person was swept under the waterfall by the water current, and the other person tried to rescue the first and was swept under as well.
They identified the people as Carissa Stone, 27, of Newfield, and Michael Mayer, 29, of Van Etten.
Authorities said three youth, the 5-year-old child of the couple and two 9-year-old children related to them, were at the scene and flagged down someone going by the area for help.