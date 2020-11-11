LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers will contract with the City of Olean for $17,659 for capital improvements at Olean Municipal Airport.
The amount was contained in the 2020 county budget. The city had requested $125,000 for the airport in the county’s 2021 budget. The recommendation from the budget officer is for $17,659.
The resolution was introduced for immediate consideration Tuesday without having gone through County Legislature committees. Olean Republicans Kelly Andreano, Frank Higgins and Rick Smith were sponsors.
The city plans to use the 2020 funds toward the cost of rehabilitation design for Runway 4-22.
County legislators approved another resolution urging the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency to require financial guarantees for decommissioning solar farms before approving to a payment in lieu of taxes (P.I.L.O.T.) agreement.
The county IDA has approved more than a dozen solar farm P.I.L.O.T.s in the past three years. The solar farms are not taxed. The IDA now offers a $6,000 per megawatt P.I.L.O.T., which is split between the county, town and school district.
The IDA has recently discussed the need for some kind of guarantee that developers won’t walk away from solar arrays after the P.I.L.O.T.s expire in 25 years and leave the landowner and the county liable for dismantling and disposing of the thousands of solar panels that make up a solar farm.
All 17 members were cosponsors of the recommendation to the IDA.
If approved by the IDA, the agency would require a developer submit proof an adequate amount of money is held in reserve to fully fund decommissioning when a sol.ar installation is no longer in use or at the end of its useful life.
The resolution states the IDA should require adequate funding for the complete restoration of the property, including removal of all equipment, wiring, fencing and other components and leveling and seeding of the property.
Legislators agreed to accept a $49,000 offer for a property at 111 Monroe Terrace, Olean, which the county listed with Southern Tier Agencies. The only offer came from Nicholas Bohdanowycz, 140 Buchanan Ave., Olean.
A contract with St. Bonaventure University for Cattaraugus County Health Department nurse practitioner services at the university health clinic, due to COVID-19 exposure, was approved.
The county services would be over a two-week period as needed and the university would be billed $59.55 per hour worked on campus.