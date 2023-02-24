LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County is seeking comments on plans to seek $600,000 in state funding to replace three or four mobile homes.
The Department of Economic Development, Planning and Tourism plans to submit its request March 8 to the New York State Office of Community Renewal to release Community Development Block Grant funding to provide new manufactured homes to residents meeting the qualifications.
The grants will include water and septic system improvements, according to Crystal Abers, director of the Department of Economic Development, Planning and Tourism.
Cattaraugus County has been participating in the mobile home replacement program through the Office of Community Renewal since 2017, according to Abers.
Those wishing to comment on the program may write to Kate O’Striker, senior development specialist at kmostriker@cattco.org, or phone (716) 938-2320. Written comments may also be sent to O’Striker at 303 Court St., Little Valley, NY 14775.
Comments received by March 2 will be considered before the request for release of the funds will be finalized.
“This mobile home replacement program has been a success,” Abers said. “It’s not just the replacement of mobile homes. We work with the Health Department on water wells and septic systems.”
Abers said, “It’s another tool in our basket to improve housing, like our land bank.
Once the state releases the funds, O’Striker will post eligibility criteria. Applications will be reviewed to make sure applicants meet the criteria including owning their mobile home on their own land — not in a mobile home park.
After all the applications are reviewed, a lottery of eligible applicants will be held and winners will be notified, Abers said.
