LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County is seeking comments on plans to seek $600,000 in state funding to replace three or four mobile homes.

The Department of Economic Development, Planning and Tourism plans to submit its request March 8 to the New York State Office of Community Renewal to release Community Development Block Grant funding to provide new manufactured homes to residents meeting the qualifications.

