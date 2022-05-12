OLEAN — COVID-19 cases continued to inch upward in Cattaraugus County Thursday with 80 new cases reported by the health department.
With the new omicron sub-variants leading to increases across the state, the county appears to be on track to hit the 20,000-case mark by the end of the month. It is in the medium range in terms of community spread. The 80 new cases on Thursday brought the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus to 19,470. There are 371 active cases. However, county health officials reported hospitalizations are nowhere near the levels reported earlier this year.
There have been 248 deaths, including one this month. The last death before that was April 1.
So far in the first 12 days of May there have been 617 cases. That compares to 740 in April, 411 in March, 1,161 in February and 4,739 in the record month of January.
The 617 new cases this month include 271 in the southeast part of the county, which has sustained 45.8% of all cases since March 2020.
There have been 129 cases in the northeast this month, 117 in the southwest and 90 in the northwest.
Men have reported 306 of this month’s COVID-19 cases and 301 women. Overall, there have been 10,185 women and 9,285 women who have contracted the coronavirus.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday announced flags on state buildings will be flown at half-staff Friday in remembrance of the one million American lives lost to COVID.
“Today, our country marks an unthinkable milestone — one million lives lost due to COVID-19,” Hochul said. “This tragic milestone serves as a reminder that despite our progress we must remain vigilant in the face of this pandemic. These were mothers, fathers, children, siblings, friends and neighbors and I don’t want any more New Yorkers to go through the pain of losing a loved one to this awful virus, which is why it’s so important to keep using the tools that keep us safe: get vaccinated, test regularly, and talk to your doctor about treatment if you’re feeling sick.”