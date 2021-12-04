Sixty-seven more Cattaraugus County residents were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Friday, the health department announced.
Thirteen of the new cases were people who were fully vaccinated, but had not had a booster, while most — 54 — were unvaccinated.
The new cases bring to 10,514 the number of county residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020.
The health department is now following 653 active cases, 45 who are hospitalized and 653 in contact quarantine.
The county’s positivity Friday was 17.9% and the seven-day rolling average was 12.5%. Both are among the highest in the state.
The 67 new cases on Friday was the lowest number since Sunday when there were 35 cases. There were 87 new cases Monday, 92 on Tuesday, 100 on Wednesday and 72 on Thursday.
However, the county, along with the rest of New York state and much of the country, remains a community of high transmission. The CDC recommends wearing masks indoors in public places as well as if you are with others who do not live with you.
The rising numbers through November were due to the highly transmissible delta variant, a waning protection from the vaccine over time and the county’s general low rate of vaccinations. County health officials are ramping up plans for vaccination clinics this month including booster shots.
Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins said 36,047 residents have completed their vaccine series and 39,719 people with at least one vaccine dose. That is 61.2% of the 18 and older population and 51.7% of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose.
There are now about 80% of the 65 and older population who are fully vaccinated. Local health officials want these residents to take advantage of the free booster shots of all three vaccines to get a boost in their antibodies. This age group represents about 20% of the county population.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777 if you need assistance.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
The Centers for Disease Control reported 415 COVID-19 deaths in the seven days ending Friday. In that time there were also 10 deaths, 26 new hospital admissions and an average positivity of 14.69%.
November was a record month for cases — nearly 2,000, and deaths, 37. Nearly one-fifth of all of the county’s COVID-19 cases occurred last month.
Cattaraugus County’s cumulative number of cases per 100,000 population on Dec. 1, was 13,245. The county’s population is just over 76,000.
Friday’s cases included 42 from the southeast part of the county where there have now been 5,045 cases — about 48% of all cases in the county.
There were also 16 new cases in the northwest part of the county where there have been 1,460 cases, nine in the northeast where there have been 1,940 cases and none in the southwest where there have been 2,069 cases.
Thirty-six of the new cases were men who are now 4,965 of the total cases and 31 were women who now total 5,549 cases.