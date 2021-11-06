Four more Cattaraugus County deaths from COVID-19 and 62 new cases were reported by the health department on Friday.
Cattaraugus County had one-eighth of all the 32 COVID-19 deaths reported in New York state on Friday.
The deaths include a 79-year-old man and woman, a 71 year-old man and a 62-year-old man. They suffered respiratory failure and were unable to overcome their illnesses.
There have now been 150 deaths of county residents from COVID-19 since April 2020.
With 11 deaths in the first five days of this month, November is on track to top October’s 18 COVID-19 deaths and possibly February’s 30 deaths.
The 62 new cases Friday pushed the total number of cases since March 2020 to 8,584. There were 204 cases in the first five days of the month. October ended with 1,258 cases and 18 deaths.
Health department staff are following 552 active cases, 38 people who are in hospitals and 665 in contact quarantine.
Forty-seven of the new cases Friday were women and 15 were men.
The daily positivity Friday was 8% and the seven-day rolling average was 8.8%. That compares to the state’s daily positivity of 2.5% and its seven-day average of 2.3%
The southeastern part of the county led the other three in new cases with 20. There have now been 4,200 cases in the southeast.
The southwestern part of the county reported 16 new cases for a total of 1,624, the northeastern part reported 15 new cases for a total of 1,582 and the northwestern part had 11 new cases for a total of 1,178.
Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins said 49 of the new cases were people who were unvaccinated and 13 had been fully vaccinated.
The breakthrough cases are often an indication that the vaccine is waning, particularly with the delta variant being more transmissible. The current push to administer booster vaccines to older residents and health care workers is designed to head off breakthrough cases which are often triggered by unvaccinated individuals.
Watkins said the county now has 60% of its 18 and older population and 49.9% of the entire population with at least one dose of the vaccine.
The health department has set a number of vaccination clinics this month including:
Nov. 9 — Bethany Lutheran Church in Olean from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Nov. 10 — Delevan Training Center on Route 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Nov. 13 — Jamestown Community College, 206 N. Union St., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Nov. 16 — Bethany Lutheran Church, Olean, 1 to 5 p.m.
Nov. 30 — Bethany Lutheran Church, Olean, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777 if you need assistance.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to: