OLEAN — Three new COVID-19 cases — the first in 10 days — were reported by the Cattaraugus County Health Department on Tuesday.
The county has recorded 5,726 cases of the coronavirus and 5,615 residents have recovered. There have been 107 deaths since April 2020.
The daily positivity rate remained at 0%, as did the 14-day rolling average. The 14-day average is 0.1%. All are lower than the state average.
Health department staff are now following four active cases and there are three residents hospitalized with COVID-19. Five people are in contact quarantine.
The new cases included two women and one man. The southeast part of the county, which recorded two new cases, now has a total of 3,078 cases. The other case was recorded in the northeast part of the county which now has had 1,092 cases.
The southwest part of the county remained unchanged at 862 cases and the northwest, which was also unchanged, has reported a total of 694 cases.
Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, public health director, said there have now been 30,003 residents who have completed their vaccine series and 32,491 who have had at least one dose of the vaccine. To date, 51.5% of the 18 and older population have had at least one dose and 42.3% of the entire population has at least one dose of the vaccine.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10.
ALLEGANY COUNTY OFFICIALS reported no new cases on Tuesday, the last having been reported Saturday. To date, that county has reported 3,610 cases with 3,551 recoveries and 87 deaths.