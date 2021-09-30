OLEAN — Twenty-eight new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday in Cattaraugus County.
Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins said the daily positivity was 5.1%, while the seven-day rolling average and 14-day average were both 5.5%. Tuesday’s new cases brings the county to the cusp of 7,000 cases since March 2020. The actual number was 6,986.
The health department is now following 269 active cases of COVID-19 including 28 residents who are hospitalized. Another 715 residents are in contact quarantine.
There have been 121 deaths of county residents during the pandemic.
The southeast part of the county had 20 new cases for 3,543, or 50.7% of the entire county’s COVID-19 total.
The northwest had four new cases for a total of 927 or 13.3% of the county total, the northeast had three new cases for 1,300 or 18.6% and the southwest one new case for 1,216 or 17.4%.
All 28 new cases were women, who now account for 3,680 cases or 52.7% of all cases. There have been 3,306 men who tested positive for COVID-19 or 47.3% of the total.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
Watkins said 33,942 county residents have completed their vaccine series and 37,153 people have received at least one vaccine dose. That’s 58.2% of the 18 and older population and 48.4% of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.
Like most of the rest of the counties in the state, Cattaraugus County remains in a zone of high transmission, where the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends individuals wear masks indoors whether they are vaccinated or unvaccinated. This is to help control the spread of the Delta variant.
Watkins said the county’s daily tracker at https://cattaraugus-county-coronavirus-response-cattco.hub.arcgis.com/ provides local COVID-19 data.