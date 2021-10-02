OLEAN — There were 24 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday by the Cattaraugus County Health Department.
The total number of county residents who contracted COVID-19 is now 7,055. There have been 6,693 people who have recovered. Another 121 residents have died of the coronavirus.
Friday’s positivity was 6.4%, the seven-day rolling average was 5.8% and the 14-day average positivity was 5.4%, according to Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, public health director.
The health department is following 241 active cases including 24 people who are hospitalized, which is down one from Thursday. There are also 710 people in contact quarantine, down from 744 on Thursday.
The most COVID-19 cases were again reported in the southeast part of the county again, 14. That part of the county now has reported 3,579 cases, 50.7% of all cases in the county.
There were two new cases in the southwest part of the county for a total of 1,224, four new cases in the northeast where there have now been 1,315 cases, and four in the northwest where there have been 937 cases in the past 18 months.
Thirteen more men tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday for a total of 3,292, and 11 women for a total of 3,763.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
Watkins said 33,966 county residents have completed their vaccine series and 37,180 people have received at least one vaccine dose. The numbers were unchanged from Thursday. That means 58.2% of the 18 and older population and 48.4% of the entire population have received at least one vaccine dose.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.
Like most counties in the state, Cattaraugus County remains in a zone of high transmission, where, the CDC recommends individuals wear masks indoors whether they are vaccinated or unvaccinated. This is to help control the spread of the Delta variant.
Watkins said the county’s daily tracker at https://cattaraugus-county-coronavirus-response-cattco.hub.arcgis.com/ provides local COVID-19 data.