OLEAN — There were 22 new positive results for Cattaraugus County residents COVID-19 tests on Thursday.
Two weeks into April, there have been 191 positive tests reported on top of 411 cases in March, 1,161 cases in February and a record 4,739 cases in January.
There have now been 18,314 cases in the county since March 2020, with 107 active cases as of Thursday. The county has also recorded 247 deaths since April 2020.
The county’s seven-day average positivity over the past seven days was 5%, up slightly from the previous seven days. The county reported a rate of 69.6 cases per 100,000 population.
There were 53 new cases for the seven days ending Wednesday, according to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID Data Tracker.
The Data Tracker shows 42,802 county residents are fully vaccinated and 47,500 have at least one dose. There are 22,060 people who have received a booster, about 51% of those eligible for a booster.
The health department has begun scheduling clinics to administer the second boosters that have been recommended for those over age 50 and those who are immune compromised.
New York’s seven-day positivity rate on Thursday was 4.5% with 36.9 cases per 100,000 population. The Western New York positivity was 9.47% behind only Central New York and the Finger Lakes.