OLEAN — Twenty-one new COVID-19 cases were reported by the Cattaraugus County Health Department on Thursday.
There have now been 5,580 residents diagnosed with COVID-19 in the county.
Thursday’s positivity was 3.1%, the seven-day rolling average was 2.9% and the 14-day average 3.2%.
Eleven of the new cases were women, who represent 2,978 cases or 53.4% of the total and 10 men, who are now 2,602 of the cases.
The 12 new cases in the southeast part of the county pushed that region over the 3,000-case mark, or 543.9% of the total.
The northeast part of the county had seven new cases for a total of 1,063 residents, the northwest had two new cases for a total of 668 and there were no new cases inn the southwest, which has 842 cases.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
Vaccination registration and appointments for people age 18 and older can be made through the county’s website: www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or through the county’s Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.
(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)