OLEAN — Twenty new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday by the Cattaraugus County Health Department.
The daily positivity was 5.3%, the seven-day rolling average was 5.5% and the 14-day average was 6.2%, said Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins.
There have now been 6,755 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus since March 2020.
Health department staff are following 207 active cases, including 23 who are hospitalized, one fewer than Monday, and 652 individuals who are in contact quarantine.
There were five new cases in the southeast corner of Cattaraugus County for a total of 3,446, the highest of the four quadrants. The southwest had six new cases for a total of 1,183, the northeast had five new cases for 1,258 and the northwest had four new cases for 868.
Eleven of the new cases were women, who now total 3,605 cases, and nine were men for a total of 3,150.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
Watkins said there are now 33,613 residents who have completed their vaccine series and 36,690 people with at least one vaccine dose. That’s 57.5% of the 18 and older population and 47.7% of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.
Like most of the rest of the counties in the state, Cattaraugus County remains in a zone of high transmission, where, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends individuals wear masks indoors whether they are vaccinated or unvaccinated. This is to help control the spread of the Delta variant.
Watkins said the county’s daily tracker at https://cattaraugus-county-coronavirus-response-cattco.hub.arcgis.com/ provides local COVID-19 data.