OLEAN — Cattaraugus County has reported 121 new cases of COVID-19 this week including 18 new cases on Thursday as new cases continue on a downward trend.
Of the cases reported Thursday, 11 were vaccinated and seven were unvaccinated. There have also been two deaths this week.
There were six cases reported on Sunday, 34 on Monday, 21 on Tuesday, 42 on Wednesday and 18 on Thursday. The county has now reported a total of 17,921 cases in the two years since the first coronavirus cases were reported here.
There have now been 17,861 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus in the past two years — 6,083 this year, 9,287 in 2021 and 2,551 in 2020.
The 121 cases this week include 50 men and 71 women. The county now reports a total of 8,532 men and 9,389 women have been diagnosed with the coronavirus here.
Most of the cases this week were in the southeast part of the county, which has had about 46% of all cases. The 56 new cases push the total in this part of the county to 8,264.
The southwest had 33 new cases this week for a pandemic total of 3,558, there were 15 new cases in the northeast where there have been 3,543 cases and 17 new cases in the northwest where there have been 2,556 cases.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID Tracker for Cattaraugus County showed 69 new cases in the past week ending Wednesday and seven new hospital admissions.
New cases were down 21% over the past seven days and positivity on Wednesday dropped to 4.36%, down 0.69% over the previous seven days.
The number of coronavirus tests administered in the county dropped 12.6% from the prior week to 1,683 tests.
There are 42,522 county residents who are fully vaccinated and 47,268 with at least one dose. The tracker shows 81.8% of the 65 and older population, or 12,289 residents are fully vaccinated and 92% have at least one dose.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777 if you need assistance.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
To receive free test kits from the federal government go online to: https://www.covidtests.gov/ Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days.