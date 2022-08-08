OLEAN — Cattaraugus County has recorded 163 cases of COVID-19 in the first eight days of August.
The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported 15 new cases on Monday as well as 10 cases on Sunday and 11 on Saturday.
The county remains in the low community rate of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Covid Data Tracker.
The majority of new cases are believed to be the BA.5 sub-variant of the Omicron variant, which is not only highly transmissible, but able to evade vaccines and natural immunity.
The good news is that vaccinated people are much less likely to develop a serious case of the coronavirus that would lead to hospitalization or death.
For the seven days through Aug. 2, the county’s average positivity was 13.9%, up 1.48% from the previous seven-day period.
There were 88 cases for the seven days ending Aug. 4, or 115.6 cases per 100,000 population, a 25% increase from the previous seven-day period. The county’s population from the 2020 census was 76,117.
Hospitalizations were down 11.1% for the seven days ending Aug. 3. There were seven new admissions hospitalized or 8.7 per 100,000.
The CDC reports 43,423 county residents or 57% of the population is fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and 23,406 of those people or 53.1% have received at least one booster shot.
Since March 2020, the southeastern part of the county has reported 9,821 cases, the southwest 4,277 cases, the northeast 4,230 and the northwest 3,048 cases. That includes 11,164 women and 10,212 men.
Monday’s 15 new cases brought the total number of persons reporting COVID-19 to 21,376. That includes 129 active cases and 257 deaths.