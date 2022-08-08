OLEAN — Cattaraugus County has recorded 163 cases of COVID-19 in the first eight days of August.

The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported 15 new cases on Monday as well as 10 cases on Sunday and 11 on Saturday.

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social