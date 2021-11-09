OLEAN — Cattaraugus County reported the death of a 79-year-old woman from COVID-19 on Monday, the 154th fatality of a county resident from the coronavirus.
The health department also reported 55 new cases, bringing the total number of cases to 8,705. There have been nearly 400 cases and 15 deaths from COVID-19 since Nov. 1.
Thirty-three of the new cases were unvaccinated people and 22 were vaccinated.
The increasing number of vaccinated residents contracting COVID-19 are believed to be from a waning of the vaccine over time — especially in older people — and the high transmissibility of the delta variant.
Cattaraugus County Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins is urging those who are not vaccinated to make plans to get vaccinated quickly and for eligible people including those age 65 and older and people with underlying health conditions and health care workers.
Just over half of the people eligible for the vaccine in the county and 60.2% of those age 18 and older have had at least one dose.
Health department staff are currently following 513 active cases 38 people who are hospitalized and 687 in contact quarantine.
There are now 4,243 cases from the southeast part of the county, 1,660 cases from the southwest, 1,597 cases from the northwest and 1,205 cases from the northwest. The cases include 4,651 women and 4,054 men.
The health department has set a number of vaccination clinics this month including:
Today — Bethany Lutheran Church in Olean from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Nov. 10 — Delevan Training Center on Route 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Nov. 13 — Jamestown Community College, 206 N. Union St., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Nov. 16 — Bethany Lutheran Church, Olean, 1 to 5 p.m.
Nov. 30 — Bethany Lutheran Church, Olean, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777 if you need assistance.
The daily positivity Monday was 12.2% and the seven-day rolling average was 9.2%
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to: