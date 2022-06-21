LITTLE VALLEY — In the first three days of early voting, 100 Cattaraugus County voters have case ballots in Little Valley and Olean.
The Cattaraugus County Board of Elections reported 51 voters on Friday, 22 on Saturday and 27 on Sunday.
The Little Valley site at the Board of Elections had 28 voters over the three days — seven on Sunday, five on Sunday and nine on Monday.
At the Olean early voting site in the Magnano Room in the Cutco Theater Building at Jamestown Community College there were 79 voters in the first three days — 44 on Friday, 27 on Saturday and 18 on Sunday.
As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, here had been 12 more early votes — six at each site. The total includes two provisional ballots.
Today, the polls are open for early voting from noon to 8 p.m.
The rest of the early voting hours are:
• Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sample ballots for each election district will be available at the Early Voting sites.
To be eligible to vote at early voting or primary day, a voter must have been registered by June 3. All registered voters may vote early.
Persons who vote during the early voting period are not eligible to vote on Election Day or on a subsequent day of early voting.
Voters who have already been issued an absentee ballot can still vote in person using an affidavit ballot.