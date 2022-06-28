OLEAN — Cattaraugus County staff with the Department of Social Services and the Department of Aging wore purple and gathered in front of the Olean County Building earlier this month to bring attention to Elder Abuse Awareness Month.
During the current challenging times, financial exploitation cases are becoming more prevalent, said Social Services Commissioner Anthony Turano.
Every day, Adult Protective Services staff from the Department of Social Services partner with the Department of Aging, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement agencies to investigate financial and physical abuse of elderly, vulnerable residents of Cattaraugus County.
The Department of Social Services is also legal guardian of a number of individuals and manages finances for over two hundred county residents.
If you have questions or would like to make a referral because you are concerned about someone in our community, contact the Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services at (716) 373-8070.