MACHIAS — The Cattaraugus County Museum and Research Library’s Summer at the Stone House event series will conclude its 2021 schedule Thursday with a program on the history of the oil industry in Western New York.
The presentation will be by Kelly Lounsberry of the Pioneer Oil Museum in Bolivar.
Lounsberry was raised in Bolivar in the heart of the Allegany oilfield and taught elementary school for 33 years, mostly in Bolivar. He is the secretary of the board of directors of the Pioneer Oil Museum. He is also a board member of the Bolivar Free Library, serving as president for the past 16 years.
He is the coordinator of the Allegany County Sports Hall of Fame.
An avocational archaeologist, Kelly has published a paper on the excavations he has conducted at the Smith site, a prehistoric village in Allegany County.
Lounsberry’s talk will deal with the growth and development of the Allegany oilfield in Allegany County beginning with the initial discovery of oil in the late 1870s, and explore the oil boom of 1881-82 in the Bolivar and Richburg area, as well as the expansion of the oil industry as a result of water flooding beginning in the 1920s.
He will also examine the vital contributions of the local oil producers to the war effort of World War II.
This program will begin at 7 p.m. and take place under an event tent on the museum’s lawn, rain or shine. Some seating is available, but attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs. This event is free and open to the public.
The Cattaraugus County Museum is located in the Stone House, 9824 Route 16, Machias. For more information, visit www.cattco.org/museum