LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County Legislator Howard VanRensselaer was re-elected chairman of the Legislature on Wednesday.
VanRensselaer, R-Randolph, re-elected to a second term, presides over a County Legislature in which Republicans control 16 of the 17 seats.
In remarks during his acceptance speech, VanRensselaer said, “Our biggest issues are continuing contact tracing and vaccinations to all our county residents. Our administration and county Health Department are anxiously awaiting vaccines so they can be logistically distributed throughout the county.”
VanRensselaer added: “I would like to thank the legislators for their dedication to the issues that we faced in 2020. It has been a difficult time for all. Also, the administrative staff, department leaders and employees have gone out of their way to make Cattaraugus County operates as smoothly as possible. We have many challenges for 2021 to bring our county back to normal functions.”
Legislature Vice Chairman Andrew Burr, R-Gowanda, praised department heads and said he was “looking forward to getting this pandemic behind us and moving the county ahead.”
Minority Leader David Koch of Salamanca, the only Democrat in the chamber, said, “We don’t always see eye-to-eye, but it is good to listen to others opinions.” He added: “All county employees have stepped up in this pandemic. They’ve made a lot of sacrifices.”
Koch also objected to a change in the rules that moved the start of regular meetings the second and fourth Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. to accommodate some legislators who work. The vote was 16-1 to start at 5 p.m.
County Court Judge Ronald Ploetz swore in the legislative leadership, including VanRensselaer, Burr, Koch, Majority Leader Michael Brisky, R-Franklinville; Assistant Majority Leader Norman Marsh, R-Little Valley, and Majority Whip Kelly Andreano, R-Olean.
Also sworn in was County Treasurer Matthew Keller of Olean, whose wife, Kelly, held the Bible. Keller was elected without opposition in November to succeed his father, Joseph Keller.
Matthew Keller, a former county legislator, has served as deputy treasurer for the past five years.
Legislators voted unanimously for a resolution opposing the state’s plan to close the Gowanda Correctional Facility, sponsored by Burr. The more than 770 jobs that will be lost will have an impact of $50 million on the northern Cattaraugus County and southern Erie County area, he said.
The state Department of Corrections announced plans to close three prisons, including Gowanda, just before Christmas. The closing will take effect in 90 days.
“There was no involvement with stakeholders, no public dialogue,” Burr said, calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to reverse the decision.
Legislators also approved a resolution setting a public hearing for Jan. 27 at 5 p.m. on a proposed local law notifying the state the county will opt out of an updated Article 487 in order to be able to continue taxing solar and wind projects.
“If you don’t opt out, it is tax-exempt,” said Legislator Ginger Schroder, R-Farmersville. “You can’t negotiate P.I.L.O.T.s (payments in lieu of taxes) and host community agreements without it.”
It applies to all municipalities, Schroder said of the need to opt out.
Legislators also named the Olean Times Herald and Salamanca Press as officials newspapers for the purpose of publishing official notices and local laws.