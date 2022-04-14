LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers agreed Wednesday to hire an engineering firm to review the proposed electric transmission line in the towns of Freedom and Yorkshire planned to get power from the Alle-Catt Wind Farm to the electric grid.
The county legislature has previously voted to oppose both the $455 million, 340-megawatt wind farm with 117 wind turbines reaching as high as 600 feet at the tip of the blade in the towns of Freedom and Farmersville and Centerville and Rushford in Allegany County, and the transmission line.
Legislators authorized a contract with Barton & Loguidice of Albany for $35,000 to conduct the power line review. The contract, retroactive to March 14, will expire Dec. 31, 2023.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, a request from the City of Olean to use a $79,000 grant a new ADA-compliant launch at the city’s current launch site next to the South Union Street bridge was approved.
The grant was previously approved by county lawmakers for a new East State Road kayak and canoe launch. The new launch is expected to be installed this year.
Legislators also approved a $5,000 grant from the county’s Municipal Matching Grant Program toward the City of Olean’s new $100,000 Comprehensive Plan.
The new Comprehensive Plan is designed to provide a blueprint for the development, preservation and enhancement of residential, commercial and industrial neighborhoods, as well as public facilities, infrastructure and greenspace.
Also approved was creation of three full-time assistant public defenders at $2,692 bi-weekly and a full-time keyboard specialist at $18.46 an hour.
The new positions in the Public Defender’s Office are paid for under the Hurrell-Harring Reform Grant for caseload relief and counsel on arraignment.