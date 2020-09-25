LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers have approved $1,420,048 in bids for the recent property tax auction of property seized for nonpayment of taxes.
There were 79 properties auctioned off online by Auctions International of Buffalo from Aug. 22 to Sept. 8. The county’s involvement in back taxes and penalties totaled $445,737. That left a “profit” of $74,311, according to County Treasurer Joseph G. Keller.
It was the county’s most successful property auction and the first to be held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was only the second time the county’s property auction topped $1 million, the treasurer said.
About 10 properties — including several in Olean — were deeded to the Cattaraugus County Land Bank which will either renovate and sell them or demolish blighted homes and sell the property to neighbors.
The Olean property that fetched the highest bid was $75,100 for 129 S. Fourth St., which had $22,113 in back taxes, penalties and fees. Another Olean property at 457 N. Union St., with $18,972 in county involvement went for $52,000, and one at 555 Highland Ave with $7,607 in county involvement went for $22,000.
The highest bid for a property in the county was $200,900 for a Carrollton property on Loney Hollow Road with $12,288 in back taxes and penalties.
Keller, who is retiring at the end of this year, said he missed the one-day, in-person auction, but the online method seems to have paid off for the county and was handled safely during this pandemic.
County lawmakers also removed a Portville property at 1350 Portville-Olean Road from the property tax sale and deeded it to the county Land Bank Corporation. It was unclear whether the property would be demolished or renovated and sold.
Also approved was a resolution authorizing about $250,000 in contracts for personal protective equipment including masks, gowns, gloves, social distancing signs, face shields, plexiglass barriers, temperature scanners and portable toilets and hand washing stations.
Another resolution which was submitted for immediate consideration was approved to set a public hearing Oct. 14 at 4:01 p.m. on a proposed local law to add to the county administrator’s duties.
The powers and duties section of the 1985 local law that created the county administrator’s post would be amended to add: “Have the authority to review, in conjunction with the county attorney and the chair of the Legislature, an action or proposed action that may have a potential impact on the county’s interest, and advise and direct the department head in the matter.”