LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers are considering several types of projects to spend the $14.7 million the county received under the federal American Recovery Plan.
“Legislators are throwing ideas around on things they may want to spend with the funding,” County Legislature Chairman Howard VanRensselaer, R-Randolph, said Thursday.
The first installment of $7.4 million is expected to be received soon.
“They are putting ideas out there on what legislators think needs to be done,” VanRensselaer said. “We haven’t decided what direction we’re going to take. We have to meet all the guidelines that come with the funding.”
The county legislature has taken a couple of steps so far that are needed before a plan for spending any of the funds including hiring a Syracuse firm, the Bonadio Group, to advise lawmakers on using the money, setting up a separate Coronavirus Fiscal Recovery Fund and establishing a position in the county administrator’s office to monitor spending.
Among the projects under consideration are county road projects, building maintenance, rebuilding the county refuse transfer stations and possible construction of a new county highway barn.
County lawmakers last month agreed to spend $1.6 million from federal COVID-19 funding to give county employees a 3% bonus as essential employees during the pandemic.
“I do have some ideas,” VanRensselaer said. “Roads are one thing. And we need to take care of our people. One question is just how much do we want to spend on roads?”
Another possible use is purchasing medical equipment for rescue squads or ambulances, he said. Other uses could include updating the refuse transfer stations, other county building maintenance and improvements to the Onoville Marina.
VanRensselaer said legislators are waiting for the hiring of someone to oversee the federal COVID-19 funding which will be received in two installments.
“We need someone to tell us what we can and can’t do with the money,” he said. “I think we’ll have a better handle on it by the end of the month.”
Legislators are making suggestions and they will be sorted out. “They have to meet the guidelines” which are always changing, VanRensselaer said of projects that will end up in a plan that will be presented to legislators.
Public input on any spending from the American Rescue Plan will probably be limited to groups and individuals contacting county lawmakers.
If a plan is to come together this month, county legislature committees do not meet until July 21, and the full legislature meets July 28.
The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported one new COVID-19 case on Thursday. There have been 5,730 residents diagnosed with COVID-19 and 108 deaths since March 2020.