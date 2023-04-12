LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers approved bids Wednesday totaling nearly $1 million for the County Center Accessibility Improvement Project.
Erie Contracting Inc. of Lancaster was awarded the general construction contract with a bid of $640,000, Wm. T. Spader Co., Erie, Pa., won the mechanical/plumbing bid for $132,000 and the electrical bid went to Ahlstrom Schaeffer Electrical Corp., Jamestown, for $138,350.
Legislators also voted to ask state lawmakers to approve the request to extend the 1% additional county sales tax that last year generated $13.5 million for county roads and bridges. The extension will go for two years until November 2025.
Legislators also requested the state Senate and Assembly to approve an extension of the county’s 25 cent per $100 mortgage recording fee. That is also for two years.
A resolution contracting with the Town of Portville for assessment services for three years was approved. The town will pay the county Real Property Tax Services Office $15,300 this year, $15,606 in 2024 and $11,938 in 2025.
A transfer of county-owned reforestation property — Perrysburg Pond, or Bob’s Pond — was approved. The state is expected to develop the land-locked pond.
Legislators also approved a resolution objecting to a provision in Gov. Kathy Hochul’s state budget that will prevent municipalities from collecting adequate tax revenue from wind and solar projects.
Legislators also adjourned in memory of the late Lena Ruper, 92, of Napoli, who died April 1. She was Napoli supervisor for 28 years as served as secretary treasurer of the Cattaraugus County Supervisor’s Association for 33 years.