County legislator to highlight electrical safety at JCC class

OLEAN — Before he retired from National Grid a few years ago, Cattaraugus County Legislator Kip Morrow, R-Portville, made hundreds of electrical safety presentations over 24 years.
Last year, while working with Olean Fire Chief Tim Richardson on the Toys For Tots program, the two men spoke about training
“I offered my help in doing a class on electric hazard awareness for his firemen, as I have been doing these sessions for about 24 years,” Morrow said.
“I offered my services free of charge to his department. That turned into four classes over two days with the Olean Police Department, Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office, Cattaraugus County DPW and an Onoville Marina worker being invited.”
Morrow said, “This all took place over two days in June. If even one person can be made safer through one of these classes it is so worth it.”
A safety presentation class open to the public is scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Olean Campus of Jamestown Community College. The class is about three hours long.
There is a $5 registration fee. Walk-ins that evening are welcome.
To pre-register for the Home Electrical Safety Workshop through JCC, go online to: https://jcc.coursestorm.com/course/home-electrical-safety-workshop. Or call (716) 376—7506. Walk-ins are also welcome Thursday night at Room 116 of the Manufacturing Technology Institute at JCC. The course will last about three hours, Morrow said.
He helps promote awareness of electrical safety in the home with real life experiences and a some demonstrations.
Morrow draws on his 33 years with National Grid, formerly Niagara Mohawk, different safety organizations and other training for the presentations.
He is scheduled to teach a course on the issue of electrical safety this fall at JCC.