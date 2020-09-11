LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers agreed Wednesday to accept $152,740 in New York State Homeland Security and Emergency Services.
Most of the funding, $114,555 was allocated to the county’s Emergency Services Office for planning, equipment and training.
The remainder, $38,185, will go toward the Sheriff’s Office Terrorism Prevention Program.
The resolutions were introduced for immediate consideration during the Legislature meeting and had not been discussed earlier by committees.
Another $11,700 from the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee was allocated to the Traffic Safety Enforcement Program. Of the total, $9,000 will go to police traffic services, 1,175 for the Child Passenger Safety Program and $1,000 for the traffic safety education program.
Legislators also agreed to a contract with Health Research Inc., for a bioterrorism response preparedness plan for $276,195. Maximum reimbursement for the period July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021 is $76,195.
The county Health Department has received $16,969 to expand and enhance its influenza vaccine outreach promotion. Another $55,808 will be available for mass vaccination activities in connection with COVID-19.
Legislators also learned that the Community Services Department had received an invoice for $86,001 for one month of court-ordered psychiatric hospitalizations.
County officials anticipate the court-ordered hospitalizations will require about $300,000 through the end of the year. The funding was authorized through a federal aid program.