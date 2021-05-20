LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers deferred a decision Wednesday on how to proceed with nursing home projects in light of steeply escalating construction costs.
Human Services Committee Chairman Kelly Andreano led the discussion on what options the committee would consider. The kitchen at the Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Campus in Olean needs to be replaced and resident dining facilities need to be expanded.
Since the committee authorized design and engineering a year ago, the estimated cost has ballooned from $4.6 million to nearly $7 million.
The project options include heating and air conditioning improvements. Changes in the project will require additional engineering costs, senior engineer Mark Burr told legislators.
Kelly Reed, the deputy county administrator and nursing homes director, said her top priority is the kitchen. It is nearly 50 years old and its infrastructure is due to be replaced. The kitchen and dining room projects together would cost an estimated $4.6 million.
Two weeks ago, Legislator Joseph Snyder, R-Ischua, recommended shelving the entire nursing home project until construction costs come back down. He did not attend Wednesday’s meeting.
Legislator Richard Helmich, R-Delevan, said the engineering will take six to eight months to complete.
Legislators were split over whether to try to do the projects piecemeal or all at once.
Another legislator asked about reimbursement for the cost.
County Administrator Jack Searles said a year after the project is completed, the state would begin to reimburse the county in the nursing home Medicaid rate over a 15-year period.
The Human Services Committee will discuss the priorities again early next month.