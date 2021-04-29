LITTLE VALLEY — The prospects for a proposed Cattaraugus County local law to participate in a pilot program to allow deer hunting with firearms by 12- and 13-year-olds look pretty good.
First, all 17 county lawmakers are sponsors of the proposed local law that would allow county residents ages 12 and 13 to participate in the pilot program.
The 2021 state budget included a provision that lowers the age for participants in a youth deer hunting weekend. The current youth hunting program includes youth to age 14.
County legislators approved setting a public hearing May 12, prior to voting on the local law.
The resolution was submitted at Wednesday’s county legislature meeting for immediate consideration — without discussion in committees. Nor was there any discussion on the floor of the legislature, the Republican caucus had already discussed it privately prior to the meeting.
The Environmental Conservation Law the county is opting into provides that a hunting license holder who is 12 or 13 years of age may hunt deer with a crossbow, rifle, shotgun or muzzleloading firearm provided they are accompanied by a parent or guardian with at least three years hunting experience and a valid hunting license.
The adult must directly supervise the minor and remain at ground level at all times. Both must wear at least 250 square inches of fluorescent pink or orange or a similar hat.
Legislature Chairman Howard VanRensselaer, R-Randolph, sponsored another resolution asking the state Senate and Assembly to extend the county’s extra 25-cent per $100 for the county’s mortgage recording tax. State law currently allows the 25-cent rate per $100. VanRensselaer’s request was for legislators to ask the Assembly and Senate to extend the 25-cent rate Dec. 1, 2023.
Another resolution submitted for immediate consideration calls on the New York State Electric & Gas Corp. to maintain its own equipment in an effort to help bring broadband internet services to rural areas of the county.
The resolution was submitted at the request of Armstrong Cable, which made a similar request two years ago involving National Grid.
In both cases, Armstrong said the requests to replace utility poles by the utility companies was pushing its per mile costs from $20,000 to $50,000 and slowing its cable expansion.
The resolution states: “The Cattaraugus County Legislature hereby requests that New York State Electric and Gas Corporation (NYSEG) stop shifting the cost of its infrastructure repair to Armstrong and other broadband companies and meet its obligation to maintain and upgrade such infrastructure in accordance with NESC standards.”
Legislators also approved a resolution to haul the county’s yard waste to Murphy’s Logging Inc., Elton Road, Delevan., which will dispose of a 50-yard container for $80.
The county closed its yard waste facilities at the former Farwell landfill in Ischua and Five Points landfill in Mansfield because it could not control what was disposed of. Yard waste must now be disposed of at county transfer stations.
(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)