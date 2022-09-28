LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers urged passage Wednesday of a state Senate bill sponsored by Sen. George Borrello to eliminate the Farm Laborers Wage Board.
The board recently agreed to recommend lowering the threshold of time farm workers would have to work to receive overtime from 60 hours to 40 hours over several years. The entire county legislature agreed to cosponsor the resolution proposed by Vice Chairman Andrew Burr, R-Gowanda.
“It’s critical the state wakes up before it kills the agriculture industry,” Burr told his colleagues before the vote.
The Farm Laborers Wage Board was created through the Farm Workers Fair Labor Practices Act.
Burr’s resolution noted “farmers would pay overtime wages up front and then be reimbursed for overtime hours after the fact, which would be unlikely. The hours worked over 60 hours would be covered by a tax credit.”
Burr’s resolution also noted that with only one farmer on the Wage Board, “it was ill-equipped to render sound, informed decisions concerning New York State’s critically-important agriculture industry.”
The state legislature is expected to take up the Wage Boar’s recommendation next year.
In another matter, legislators approved a resolution granting a 14% wage increase to the CSEA Local 805 Supervisory Unit effective Jan. 1, 2023 through Dec. 31, 2026.
Also approved was a $70,000 contract with Tetra Tech Inc., to aid in developing a Threat Assessment Management and Comprehensive Domestic Terrorist plans. Funds will come from a $172,413 Homeland Security Domestic Terrorism Prevention grant.
Legislators also authorized the Department of Economic Development, Planning and Tourism to apply for a $39,000 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission to develop a Skilled Trades Career Exploration Program for high school students.
The county will match the grant with in-kind services and cash equal to the ARC grant. It was sponsored by Frank Higgins, R-Olean and Norman Marsh, R-Little Valley.
