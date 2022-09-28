LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers urged passage Wednesday of a state Senate bill sponsored by Sen. George Borrello to eliminate the Farm Laborers Wage Board.

The board recently agreed to recommend lowering the threshold of time farm workers would have to work to receive overtime from 60 hours to 40 hours over several years. The entire county legislature agreed to cosponsor the resolution proposed by Vice Chairman Andrew Burr, R-Gowanda.

