LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers applied for $1.6 million in special state Medicaid funding for nursing homes on Wednesday.
The county’s Pines nursing home in Olean is authorized to receive State Intergovernmental Transfer funding of $853,71, while the Machias Pines will get $797,512.
The county will contribute $720,415 for the $1.6 million in funding.
The state has $55 million in funding available to nursing homes statewide. It is designed to help make up for some of the nursing home losses due to low state reimbursement rates.
After holding a public hearing at which no one spoke, legislators approved a local law to extend the additional 0.25% mortgage tax to Dec. 1, 2024. The funds are used to apply toward the county’s debt service. The tax is payable at the time a mortgage is recorded in the county clerk’s office.
Legislators agreed to set a public hearing on a proposed local law that would set boating and camping fees at the county-operated Onoville Marina for Nov. 23 at 4 p.m. The fees will be effective Jan. 1, 2022.
Another Onoville-related resolution to hire Beardsley Architects and Engineers, Auburn, for $18,800 to study the feasibility of improving and expanding the marina was also approved.
County legislators agreed to apply for more than $500,000 from the NYS Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services for FEMA hazardous mitigation grants for two hazard mitigation projects.
The projects are $125,000 for a slide in the town of Ashford that is impacting a roadway and $410,910 for New Albion Lake culverts. The projects are 75% federally funded and 25% county funding.
Tourism advertising for $12,500 for television ads on WGRZ-TV between Sept. 1 and Dec. 31 were approved, as was $7,825 for tourism-related vinyl and digital billboards for Nov. 8 to Jan. 30, 2022.