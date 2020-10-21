ELLICOTTVILLE — The Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency got the ball rolling Tuesday on a $1.5 million project in the Homer Street Industrial Park.
Richard Yaeger, interim CEO of the Olean Area Federal Credit Union, said the credit union plans to buy the 20,000-square-foot building at 234 Homer St. from Olean General Hospital and establish a back office operation and warehouse.
Purchase price, renovations and equipment is expected to cost about $1.5 million, Yaeger told the IDA Board of Directors. The building is needed to help the credit union’s growth and expansion continue, he said.
The building previously housed Cecchi News Agency. Since its purchase by Olean General Hospital, the property has been tax-exempt.
A public hearing on the project will be held sometime next month. The project is expected to get underway by early next year.
Corey Wiktor, IDA executive director, said the credit union is seeking a payment in lieu of taxes (P.I.L.O.T.) agreement on the improvements and upgrades. Sales tax benefits for the project are expected to be in the $30,000 range, he said.
When it becomes operational, the building will house 28 employees in the first year, increasing to 32 in the second year. Salaries will range from $30,000 to $55,000, with an average of about $40,000. Five new employees are expected to be hired in the first year.
The IDA board approved a preliminary State Environmental Quality Review Act resolution and agreed to set a public hearing next month on the proposal.
Board members also approved an application for a 2-megawatt solar farm off Route 242 in Machias, the Machias PV, LLC. Approval had been held up until the Machias Town Board sent a letter to the IDA approving the project.
The project will produce a P.I.L.O.T. of about $12,000 that will be spilt between the local school district, the county and the town.
Board members also discussed putting some teeth in the IDA’s recommendations for local labor and suppliers on solar projects. The solar projects seek tax breaks, but create no full-time jobs, Wiktor said.
The board, meeting via ZOOM teleconference, heard a presentation from Jim Loewke, president of Loewke Brill Consulting. The firm provides oversight of IDA projects, checking for local labor, suppliers and contractors.
“It’s a question of how do we maximize and insure our construction people are given a chance to bid on these solar projects,” Wiktor said.
If they are going to receive substantial PILOTs and other tax credits, “Why can’t our local contractors and suppliers be utilized?”
The IDA also re-elected its 2020 officers for next year. They are Chairman Thomas Buffamante, Vice Chairman Joseph Higgins, Secretary Joseph Snyder and Treasurer Michael Wimer.
