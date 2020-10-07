ELLICOTTVILLE — Three 4.5-megawatt solar farms in the town of Portville were approved for tax breaks by the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency.
The investment by Dimension Energy Corp. of Atlanta is almost $25 million. Two of the solar farms are off Haskell Parkway and one is off East Windfall Road.
The payment in lieu of taxes (P.I.L.O.T.) agreement calls for $6,000 for each megawatt, or $87,000 to be divided between the Portville Central School District, Cattaraugus County and the town of Portville.
Portville Supervisor said last week he wasn’t sure how much the town would receive from the three solar farms. He estimated it could be up to $20,000 a year. The town is also pursuing a separate unspecified community host agreement.
The solar farms will be located on two 67-acres parcels 4081 Breeze Boulevard (Haskell Parkway) and one 118.7-acre parcel. Concerns of area residents held up approval of the projects.
Keiran Siao of Dimension Energy said trees along Haskell Parkway would be spared at the request of neighbors who wanted them to screen the rows of solar panels.
Siao said by moving the solar panels away from the eastern border, only selective cutting of trees would be needed. In addition, a row of vegetative screening between the trees and the solar panels will be planted.
After the three solar farms were approved, IDA board member Joseph Snyder asked what guarantees municipalities and the county have that the solar farms will be decommissioned after the leases expire — along with the tax breaks.
“We’ve got 1,000 acres of solar panels scattered across the county,” Snyder said. “What about the tax liability? What about decommissioning if these companies go bankrupt?”
The solar farms generate few jobs except during construction, but need the IDA tax breaks to make money, developers claim. The solar farms generate $6,000 a megawatt for school districts, municipalities and the county.
“What if the county has to foreclose on a solar farm?” Snyder asked. The panels contain hazardous materials that would require special and costly for the county to dispose of, he said.
If the County does not foreclose on properties that owe back taxes because of hazardous conditions, they can become zombie properties, Snyder said.
Wiktor and IDA attorney George Cregg will prepare an addendum to the IDA’s P.I.L.O.T. policy to require solar developers to provide a bond to the town for decommissioning.
Crystal Abers, director of the county’s Department of Economic Development, Planning and Tourism, said many of the solar farms are small enough not to require review by the county Planning Board.
“This is all prime agricultural land we are losing for the most part,” Abers said. Some projects come in with no decommissioning.
The county Agriculture and Farmland Protection Board is also concerned, Abers added.
Buffamante suggested the IDA’s P.I.L.O.T policy needed stronger language on local labor and asked Wiktor and Cregg to look at that too.