Cattaraugus County Republican Party Chairman Robert C. Keis Sr. joined his counterparts in Albany earlier this week to hear presentations from prospective gubernatorial candidates.
U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, a conservative Long Island congressman, is the early front-runner, garnering support from about 37% of New York’s county GOP leaders.
Keis said he has not pledged his support to any candidate, yet, but agrees with his counterparts at the county level who believe Zeldin is the best candidate.
The group plans to meet again in about 60 days to see if a consensus candidate has emerged, Keis told the Times Herald Thursday. He believes as much as 75% of the chairmen will be able to settle on a candidate and help avoid a costly primary.
Allegany County GOP chairman Mike Healey is among the group of Western New York and Finger Lakes chairs who are squarely in Zeldin’s corner.
Is it too early for candidates to begin jockeying for the GOP nomination to run in November 2022?
Keis said he favors candidates starting early — 18 months early in this case.
“The intent is not to have a primary,” he said. “We were not there to make a decision.” While not committed, Keis added, “I feel that Zeldin is our candidate.”
In addition to Zeldin, who has been elected to three terms in the U.S. House from Suffolk County, the county chairs heard presentations from former candidates for governor Rob Astorino and Marc Molinaro, and from former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani’s son, Andrew Guilaini, a former White House advisor.
Others were Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpanelli, Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus, Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin and Rockland County Executive Edward Day.
Zeldin’s presentation drew the most interest, Keis said.
Upstate’s Rep. Elise Stefanik, another prominent name mentioned among possible GOP challengers of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, could not attend the Albany event.
State Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy of Erie County has not committed to any candidate at this time.
In the past two gubernatorial elections, Astorino and Molinaro didn’t start raising money until early in the year of the election, Keis said.
That left them at a disadvantage against Cuomo, who had the power of the incumbency and was flush with campaign funds. Cuomo has about $28 million in his campaign account, yet he is besieged seemingly on all sides over multiple scandals and investigations.
Cuomo is facing several sexual harassment accusations, including from female staffers, accusations he directed an undercount of COVID-19 nursing home deaths and reports that state employees assisted in preparing the governor’s book about the state’s response to the pandemic.
The governor is under investigation by state Attorney General Letitia James and the Assembly.
Nevertheless, Cuomo has resisted calls to resign — a prospect that appears far less likely as each week passes.
“I’d like to see Cuomo be the candidate,” said Keis. “The nursing home thing will hurt Cuomo with voters.”
Many families lost relatives in nursing homes where Cuomo sent COVID patients after their discharge from hospitals. Keis agreed that the nursing home cases also came from employees and visitors.
Keis said James might even run in a Democratic primary against Cuomo.
“With Cuomo’s baggage, I’d love to see him as the Democratic candidate,” Keis said. “I think he’s extremely vulnerable.
“I think Lee Zeldin is head and shoulders the best candidate,” Keis continued. Both Molinaro and Astorino “ran good campaigns. They had their chance.”
Zeldin, he said, “is a strong Second Amendment guy.” He expects Zeldin to outline his other views and policy proposals in the next month as he travels the state.
“We’ve got to make this decision and give whoever it is a chance to raise money,” Keis said.