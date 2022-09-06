County Fair bike raffle winners announced

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office has announced the winners of its bike raffle from the county fair. From left, Lt. Melanie Churakos, Administrative Division; Maizie Brown, 7, and Lindsay Brown, 9, both of Randolph; Andrew Nickel, 10, of Olean; and Captain Ron Lott, Patrol Division.

 Photo submitted

LITTLE VALLEY — Sheriff Timothy Whitcomb announces Andrew Nickel, 10, of Olean, and Lindsay Brown, 9, of Randolph, as the Cattaraugus County Fair bike raffle winners.

The Sheriff’s Association purchased the bikes with matching helmets, and the School Resource Officers working the tent at the fair received entries from hundreds of children from across the region trying to win the bikes.

 

