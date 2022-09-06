County Fair bike raffle winners announced

LITTLE VALLEY — Sheriff Timothy Whitcomb announces Andrew Nickel, 10, of Olean, and Lindsay Brown, 9, of Randolph, as the Cattaraugus County Fair bike raffle winners.
The Sheriff’s Association purchased the bikes with matching helmets, and the School Resource Officers working the tent at the fair received entries from hundreds of children from across the region trying to win the bikes.
The winners came to the sheriff’s office to take a picture and receive their bikes when a few sweet twists occurred. Lindsay advised Lt. Melanie Churakos, Administrative Division, who supervises the School Resource Officers, that she had put her name in to win the bike for her 7-year-old sister, Maizie. They asked if they could both be in the picture, of course.
After the photo was taken, Andrew and his mom decided that the bike Andrew won would also be gifted to the other children in the Brown household.
“This is a great example of the wonderful people that make up our communities in Cattaraugus County. Our Association made a deposit to the youth in our communities by purchasing the bikes for the raffle, and we were shown up by the generosity of both of the winners,” Churakos said. “We had to share this story with the community so they would know that great people still exist out there.”