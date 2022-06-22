County Dairy Ambassador to visit Ellicottville Tops Saturday

ELLICOTTVILLE — To celebrate June as Dairy Month the Cattaraugus Dairy Ambassador and members of the promotion team will be on hand at the Ellicottville Tops store Saturday for giveaways, chocolate milk sampling and answering questions about milk’s nutrition and life on the farm.
The team will be at the Tops store from 10 a.m. to noon Satuday.
“Tops Markets is a strong supporter of local dairy farmers and dairy promotion programs,” said Cattaraugus Dairy Ambassador Katelyn Storer. “Our team is looking forward to interacting with Tops customers and sampling delicious chocolate milk.”
Milk offers a unique and powerful combination of 13 essential nutrients, like vitamin A, vitamin D, zinc, selenium and protein that are essential to a healthy immune system, she said. “It’s a nutritional bargain.”
The New York State Dairy Ambassador program is funded by New York dairy farmers, through their checkoff promotion dollars and administered through American Dairy Association North East.
The program’s goal is to develop youth advocates for the dairy industry. The program aims to build critical professional skills and confidence of young individuals who are passionate about the dairy industry.