OLEAN — A new program to offer rental assistance to families and individuals currently or at risk of homelessness has been announced by the Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services.
The Cattaraugus County Rental Supplement Plan aims to assist county residents who are either in temporary shelter situations, such as homeless shelters move into permanent housing, or by assisting residents who are at risk of losing their housing to remain housed.
To qualify for the program, households must earn less than 50% of the Area Median Income (AMI), with priority going to those who earn less than 30%. Half of the supplements will be prioritized for those families and individuals actively experiencing homelessness.
This program will be funded through the State of New York Office of Temporary Disability Assistance and administered locally, by the Department of Social Services.
Applications will be accepted Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Applications are available online at https://www.cattco.org/social-services/rental-assistance, or at the Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services located at 1 Leo Moss Drive, Olean.
Anyone with questions about the program or need an application mailed to them should email: CATTRSP@dfa.state.ny.us or call (716) 373-8065.