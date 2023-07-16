ALLEGANY — Hundreds of country music fans from near and far gathered Saturday afternoon in Fireman’s Park to enjoy some food and drinks, hear some singing and guitars and support a good cause.
The fourth Southern Tier Wounded Warrior Benefit Concert, hosted by Lt. Col. Patrick Miller and a team of family, friends and local volunteers, was a day of fellowship and community that raised thousands of dollars and awareness for wounded and disabled veterans.
The concert lineup featured headline country music artist Conner Smith, as well as area artist Brianna Blankenship of Kane, Pa., Buffalo-born musician Eric Van Houten of Nashville and Maggie Baugh, also of Nashville, who performed at the 2018 benefit concert.